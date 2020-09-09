United Airlines cuts third-quarter capacity, revenue forecasts

United Airlines announces regional layoffs due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, in Virginia
FILE PHOTO: A park-goer sits on a bench overlooking Reagan National Airport, as United Airlines announced regional layoffs of its staff due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Arlington, Virginia, US, Jul 15, 2020. (REUTERS/Tom Brenner)
CHICAGO: United Airlines on Wednesday (Sep 9) forecast a bigger drop in third-quarter passenger revenue than its own expectations and said it would look to cancel more flights until it sees a recovery in air travel.

United said it now expects an 85 per cent drop in passenger revenue, a closely watched performance measure in the airline industry, down from its previous estimate of 83 per cent year-on-year.

The number three US airline also expects third-quarter capacity to decrease about 70 per cent year-on-year, compared with its prior forecast of 65 per cent, despite seeing a moderate improvement in bookings for leisure travel in the United States and certain short-haul destinations in Latin America and the Caribbean.

US airlines have collectively been bleeding about US$5 billion a month as 30 per cent of the planes remain parked amidst the coronavirus pandemic that prompted passengers to cancel their flights and seek refunds rather than book new travel.

