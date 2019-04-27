United Airlines expects to cancel 900 Boeing 737 MAX flights in May

United Airlines said on Friday it expects to cancel about 900 flights in May and around 130 in April due to the grounding of Boeing's 737 MAX jets.

The airline has decided to pull all MAX aircraft through early July.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)