United Airlines expects to raise US$3 billion in debt offering

REUTERS: United Airlines said on Tuesday it plans to raise US$3 billion in debt by issuing senior notes, as U.S. airlines beef up liquidity in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The senior secured notes are due 2027, the company said.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)