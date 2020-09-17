United Airlines pilot union council approves deal to prevent furloughs: sources

United Airlines pilot union council approves deal to prevent furloughs: sources

The United Airlines pilots union master executive council has voted to approve a deal with the company that would protect some 2,850 jobs, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

FILE PHOTO: A United Airlines passenger jet taxis at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, U.S. December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

A full vote by the members of the union will open on Sept. 21, they said.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Chris Reese)

Source: Reuters

