United Airlines posts quarterly loss, shores up US$9.6 billion in liquidity

REUTERS: United Airlines Holdings Inc on Thursday posted a first-quarter loss of US$1.7 billion, including charges against investments in Latin America that have soured as the coronavirus pandemic jolts travel industries worldwide.

Chicago-based United said it had US$9.6 billion in liquidity as of April 29 and that its cash burn would range between US$40 million and US$45 million per day in the second quarter.

The net loss to March 31 compares with a US$292 million profit a year earlier. On an adjusted net basis, United's net loss was US$639 million.

