United Airlines raises 2018 profit forecast; shares rise

REUTERS: United Airlines raised its profit forecast for 2018 on Tuesday, breaking a trend for U.S. airlines as average fares and traffic both rose and it trimmed capacity expansion in the face of soaring fuel costs.

Shares of the airline rose as much as 4.2 percent in trading after the bell.

The third largest U.S. airline said net income fell to US$684 million, or US$2.48 per share, in the second quarter from US$821 million, or US$2.67 per share, a year earlier, hit by an already-flagged US$105 million write-down of the value of its Brazil routes.

But the Chicago-based carrier forecast adjusted profit for the full year at between US$7.25 and US$8.75, up from a previous range of US$7.00 to US$8.50.

Bigger rivals Delta Air Lines Inc and American Airlines Group Inc have both cut their full-year earnings forecasts in light of rising oil prices.

United said it had reduced plans to expand capacity this year to a rise of between 4.5 percent and 5 percent. Its previous expected range was between 4.5 percent and 5.5 percent.

The airline earned US$3.23 per share on an adjusted basis in the quarter ended June 30.

Total operating revenue rose 7.7 percent to US$10.78 billion, while average fares rose 1.5 percent.

Fuel costs, which accounted for a quarter of United's total costs, surged 43.2 percent, as global crude oil prices more than doubled since early 2016.

United Airlines said it paid US$2.26 per gallon for aircraft fuel on average, up from US$1.63 a year earlier.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru)