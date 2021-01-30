United Airlines says 14,000 jobs at risk when payroll aid expires

United Airlines said on Friday that it has sent warnings of potential furloughs to some 14,000 employees whose jobs are at risk once a second round of payroll support for airlines expires on April 1.

CHICAGO: United Airlines said on Friday that it has sent warnings of potential furloughs to some 14,000 employees whose jobs are at risk once a second round of payroll support for airlines expires on April 1.

Chicago-based United had recalled 13,000 employees from furlough when the fresh payroll package was passed in December.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Despite ongoing efforts to distribute vaccines, customer demand has not changed much since we recalled those employees. today," United told employees, while saying it was monitoring demand and advocate for continued government support.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski, Editing by Franklin Paul)