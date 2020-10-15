United Airlines slashes costs to prepare for eventual COVID-19 rebound

NEW YORK: United Airlines said on Wednesday (Oct 14) it cut operating costs by 59 per cent in the third quarter and had nearly US$20 billion of liquidity to position it for an eventual recovery from the COVID-19 crisis that has hammered the travel industry.

Airline executives have signalled a slow but steady improvement in leisure demand but do not foresee a recovery to 2019 levels for at least two years, with business and international travel particularly slow to bounce back amid ongoing travel restrictions.

When the rebound finally arrives, airlines want to have a cost structure and network in place.

"We're ready to turn the page on seven months that have been dedicated to developing and implementing extraordinary and often painful measures, like furloughing 13,000 team members, to survive the worst financial crisis in aviation history," said United CEO Scott Kirby.

He acknowledged, however, that the "negative impact of COVID-19 will persist in the near term."

Shares closed down about 1 per cent at US$35.61 before the results were released and were down 1.37 per cent in after-hours trading.

Chicago-based United said its daily cash burn slowed to an average US$25 million in the quarter ended September from US$40 million in the second quarter, and included US$4 million per day in severance and debt payments.

Including voluntary departures, United said it has cut its workforce by 22,000 employees, leading to roughly US$765 million in pretax costs in the third quarter.

United had US$19.4 billion of liquidity at Sep 30.

Revenue fell 78 per cent to US$2.49 billion, slowing from a plunge of about 87 per cent in the previous quarter and helped by a 50 per cent jump in revenue from its cargo business.

The airline will face increasing competition on its home turf next year after low-cost rival Southwest Airlines said this week it plans to add service at two United hub airports: Chicago O'Hare and Houston's George Bush Intercontinental.

United said its quarterly adjusted loss was US$2.37 billion, or US$8.16 per share, compared with adjusted net income of US$1 billion, or US$4.07 per share, a year earlier.

Rival Delta Air Lines posted a US$5.4 billion quarterly loss on Tuesday, while Southwest and American Airlines are due to report next week.

United management will hold an investor call on Thursday at 10.30am.