United Airlines suspends some US flights to China as demand drops

CHICAGO: United Airlines Holdings Inc said on Tuesday it was suspending some flights between the United States and Beijing, Hong Kong and Shanghai between Feb. 1 and Feb. 8 due to a "significant decline in demand."

In a statement, United said it would continue to monitor the situation and adjust its schedule as needed.

The coronavirus, which has killed 106 people so far in China, has spread across the world and rattled financial markets.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Chris Reese)