United Airlines sweetens voluntary exit deal for flight attendants

Business

United Airlines sweetened a voluntary exit package for flight attendants and extended the application deadline, saying that while "thousands of employees" signed up, "we're finding that's not enough," according to a document seen by Reuters.

FILE PHOTO: A United Airlines passenger jet taxis at Newark Liberty International Airport
FILE PHOTO: A United Airlines passenger jet taxis at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, U.S. December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Under the new deal, which came ahead of an initial June 18 deadline, flight attendants would receive a US$1,500 health credit for every year worked, up to US$45,000. The new deadline to apply is July 8.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Source: Reuters

