United Airlines third-quarter revenue drops 78per cent

United Airlines said on Wednesday its total revenue dropped 78per cent in the third quarter, slowing from an about 87per cent plunge in the previous quarter as demand for air travel gradually recovered from the coronavirus crisis.

The airline's daily cash burn fell to US$25 million on an average in the quarter ended September, from US$40 million in the second quarter, and included US$4 million per day in severance and debt payments.

United said its quarterly adjusted loss was US$2.37 billion, or US$8.16 per share, compared with adjusted net income of US$1 billion, or US$4.07 per share, a year earlier.

The company reported revenue of US$2.49 billion and said it had liquidity of US$19.4 billion as of the end of the third quarter.

