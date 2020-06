United Airlines said on Friday it would resume service to China, with two flights a week between San Francisco and Shanghai beginning July 8.

REUTERS: United Airlines said on Friday it would resume service to China, with two flights a week between San Francisco and Shanghai beginning July 8.

The U.S. carrier said it would also restart flights to Tokyo, Seoul and Hong Kong.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)