United Airlines unveils plan to protect tax assets

Business

United Airlines unveils plan to protect tax assets

United Airlines Holdings Inc said on Friday it had adopted a tax benefits preservation plan to protect the company's ability to use its large net operating loss carryforwards to reduce future federal income tax expense.

United Airlines passenger jets taxi with New York City as a backdrop
FILE PHOTO: United Airlines passenger jets taxi with New York City as a backdrop, at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, U.S. December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Bookmark

REUTERS: United Airlines Holdings Inc said on Friday it had adopted a tax benefits preservation plan to protect the company's ability to use its large net operating loss carryforwards to reduce future federal income tax expense.

The company said it had net federal operating loss carryforwards of about US$8.2 billion as of the Sept. 30.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark