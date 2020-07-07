United Airlines warns of lower bookings, furloughs - WSJ

United Airlines has warned of booking declines and potential furloughs due to new travel restrictions, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing an internal presentation to the carrier's employees.

United's reservations for travel within the coming month quickly began to slide after New York, New Jersey and Connecticut said last month they would require people arriving from hot-spot states to quarantine for 14 days, the report said.

The slump was most pronounced at United's Newark hub, where near-term net bookings were just about 16per cent of year-ago levels as of July 1, the Journal said.

Earlier this month, United said it was adding nearly 25,000 domestic and international flights in August, tripling the number it flew in June, while standing ready to shift plans if recent spikes in COVID-19 cases hurt demand.

United was not immediately available to respond to Reuters request for comment.

