United Continental raises fees for checked bags on certain routes

REUTERS: United Continental Holdings Inc on Friday increased its checked bag fees on routes to and from North America, the Caribbean and Central America, effective Aug. 31, the company said in a statement.

The parent company of the No.3 U.S. airline will now charge US$30 per checked bag on the routes, up from US$25 previously.

"We are making adjustments to our checked bag fees in select markets - most of which have not been changed for the past eight years," United said, as it continues to grapple with higher fuel prices.

