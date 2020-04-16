United cuts May schedule by 90per cent, tells employees to brace for job cuts: memo

United Airlines Holdings Inc told employees on Wednesday that it has cut its flight schedule by 90per cent in May and possibly June, and to prepare for a smaller airline and workforce starting as early as Oct. 1.

In a memo, Chief Executive Oscar Munoz and President Scott Kirby said travel demand "is essentially zero and shows no sign of improving in the near-term" and warned that "the challenging economic outlook means we have some tough decisions ahead."

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Sandra Maler)