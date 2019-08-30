United extends Boeing 737 MAX flight cancellations until December 19

United Airlines Holdings said on Friday it is extending the cancellation of Boeing 737 MAX flights until Dec. 19 as the jets remain grounded worldwide following two fatal crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia in the past year.

CHICAGO: United Airlines Holdings said on Friday it is extending the cancellation of Boeing 737 MAX flights until Dec. 19 as the jets remain grounded worldwide following two fatal crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia in the past year.

Chicago-based United had previously pulled its 14 737 MAX jets from its flight schedule through early November.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Caroline Stauffer)