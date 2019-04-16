United plans non-stop flights between New York and Cape Town from December

United Airlines said on Monday it plans to operate non-stop flights between New York and Cape Town thrice a week starting December.

REUTERS: United Airlines said on Monday it plans to operate non-stop flights between New York and Cape Town thrice a week starting December.

The Chicago-based airline will fly Boeing's widebody 787-9 Dreamliner plane between Newark Liberty International Airport and Cape Town International Airport.

Advertisement

If approved by the U.S. Department of Transportation, the non-stop flight would save about eight hours of travel time between the two cities, United Airlines said.

(Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru)