United plans non-stop flights between New York and Cape Town from December
REUTERS: United Airlines said on Monday it plans to operate non-stop flights between New York and Cape Town thrice a week starting December.
The Chicago-based airline will fly Boeing's widebody 787-9 Dreamliner plane between Newark Liberty International Airport and Cape Town International Airport.
If approved by the U.S. Department of Transportation, the non-stop flight would save about eight hours of travel time between the two cities, United Airlines said.
(Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru)