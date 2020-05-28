United reshuffles management as it prepares for uncertain recovery

United Airlines Holdings Inc said on Wednesday that Jon Roitman will be replacing Greg Hart as chief operations officer effective June 1 as part of an internal management reshuffle to prepare the airline for the near-term uncertainty of travel demand.

New Chief Executive Scott Kirby announced the changes in a message to employees. Roitman is currently United's senior vice president of airport and network operations.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; editing by Jonathan Oatis)