United reshuffles management as it prepares for uncertain recovery

Business

United reshuffles management as it prepares for uncertain recovery

United Airlines Holdings Inc said on Wednesday that Jon Roitman will be replacing Greg Hart as chief operations officer effective June 1 as part of an internal management reshuffle to prepare the airline for the near-term uncertainty of travel demand.

United Airlines president Scott Kirby speaks at O&apos;Hare International Airport in Chicago
United Airlines president Scott Kirby speaks at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago

Bookmark

REUTERS: United Airlines Holdings Inc said on Wednesday that Jon Roitman will be replacing Greg Hart as chief operations officer effective June 1 as part of an internal management reshuffle to prepare the airline for the near-term uncertainty of travel demand.

New Chief Executive Scott Kirby announced the changes in a message to employees. Roitman is currently United's senior vice president of airport and network operations.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark