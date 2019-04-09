United says using larger jets on 737 MAX routes is 'costing money'
CHICAGO: United Airlines' use of larger aircraft on routes previously flown by Boeing Co's grounded 737 MAX jets is costing the carrier money in the short-term, President Scott Kirby said in a letter to employees seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
"Of course, we can’t keep this up forever," Kirby said, while noting that eligible employees will receive a one-time US$100 bonus on April 17 despite an "unusually high number of headwinds thrown our way in the first quarter."
