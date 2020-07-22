United sees cash burn breakeven once demand and capacity drops slow to 50per cent

United Airlines expects to be able to halt a daily cash burn rate that averaged US$40 million in the second quarter once it reaches a point in which sharp falls in demand and flight capacity have slowed to a roughly 50per cent decline.

Chicago-based United flew only a fraction of its normal capacity in the second quarter and expects to fly about 35per cent of its normal summer schedule in the third quarter as the coronavirus pandemic continues to thrash travel demand.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski and Sanjana Shivdas; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)