United Tech to pay US$14 million for illegal foreign payments: US SEC

Business

United Tech to pay US$14 million for illegal foreign payments: US SEC

United Technologies Corp will pay US$13.9 million to settle charges it made illegal payments or provided trips and gifts to officials from Azerbaijan, China, Kuwait, South Korea, Pakistan, Thailand and Indonesia in order to obtain business, the top U.S. securities regulator said on Wednesday.

United Technologies logo is displayed on a screen at the post where it&apos;s stock is traded on th
United Technologies logo is displayed on a screen at the post where it's stock is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 5, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Bookmark

WASHINGTON: United Technologies Corp will pay US$13.9 million to settle charges it made illegal payments or provided trips and gifts to officials from Azerbaijan, China, Kuwait, South Korea, Pakistan, Thailand and Indonesia in order to obtain business, the top U.S. securities regulator said on Wednesday.

The Connecticut-based company did not admit or deny the findings when it agreed to pay disgorgement and interest of around US$10 million and a penalty of US$4 million, the Securities and Exchange Commission said.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Lisa Lambert; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark