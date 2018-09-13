United Tech to pay US$14 million for illegal foreign payments: US SEC

United Technologies Corp will pay US$13.9 million to settle charges it made illegal payments or provided trips and gifts to officials from Azerbaijan, China, Kuwait, South Korea, Pakistan, Thailand and Indonesia in order to obtain business, the top U.S. securities regulator said on Wednesday.

WASHINGTON: United Technologies Corp will pay US$13.9 million to settle charges it made illegal payments or provided trips and gifts to officials from Azerbaijan, China, Kuwait, South Korea, Pakistan, Thailand and Indonesia in order to obtain business, the top U.S. securities regulator said on Wednesday.

The Connecticut-based company did not admit or deny the findings when it agreed to pay disgorgement and interest of around US$10 million and a penalty of US$4 million, the Securities and Exchange Commission said.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Lisa Lambert; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)