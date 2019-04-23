United Technologies quarterly profit beats, shares rise

U.S. industrial conglomerate United Technologies Corp on Wednesday reported a 20.5 percent rise in quarterly revenue, boosted by the acquisition of aero parts maker Rockwell Collins.

REUTERS: United Technologies Corp reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, boosted by robust demand for aircraft parts at one of the producers better placed to ride out the fallout of this year's Boeing 737 MAX groundings.

The company's shares were up 2.8 percent at US$140.80 in premarket trading.

Advertisement

The company, whose stock has risen 10 percent since the fatal crash in Ethiopia in March, raised the low end of its 2019 forecast for adjusted earnings per share by 10 cents to US$7.80, while keeping the upper end unchanged at US$8.00.

Shares of aerospace suppliers have been under pressure following the second deadly crash of a Boeing Co 737 MAX jet within five months, grounding the planes and forcing Boeing to cut production of its best-selling jets.

UTC's stock, however, has outperformed a 0.2 percent decline in the broader S&P 500 Aerospace and Defense index, due to the aerospace supplier's small exposure to the 737 MAX jets.

The company which acquired aero parts maker Rockwell Collins last year said it benefited from significant progress on the integration related to the acquisition in the first quarter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

UTC's Collins Aerospace Systems unit makes aircraft seating engine components as well as interior and exterior aircraft lighting.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned US$1.91 per share, beating analysts' average estimate of US$1.71 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company, which makes Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines, Otis elevators and Carrier air conditioners, said net sales rose 20.5 percent to US$18.37 billion, and were above the Wall Street's expectation of US$17.99 billion.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)