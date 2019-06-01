United Technologies wins US$3.24 billion US defense contract: Pentagon
United Technologies Corp's Pratt and Whitney Engines has been awarded the US$3.24 billion modification to a U.S. defense contract for the production and delivery of 233 propulsion systems, the Pentagon said on Friday.
WASHINGTON: United Technologies Corp's Pratt and Whitney Engines has been awarded the US$3.24 billion modification to a U.S. defense contract for the production and delivery of 233 propulsion systems, the Pentagon said on Friday.
(Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Beech)