United Technologies wins US$3.24 billion US defense contract: Pentagon

United Technologies Corp's Pratt and Whitney Engines has been awarded the US$3.24 billion modification to a U.S. defense contract for the production and delivery of 233 propulsion systems, the Pentagon said on Friday.

United Technologies logo is displayed on a screen at the post where it&apos;s stock is traded on th
FILE PHOTO: United Technologies logo is displayed on a screen at the post where it's stock is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 5, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Beech)

Source: Reuters

