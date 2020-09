United to add new direct US flights to Africa, India, Hawaii

WASHINGTON: United Airlines said Wednesday (Sep 9) it plans to add new non-stop flights to Africa, India and Hawaii as it reconfigures its network in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The No. 3 US airline said next year it will operate the first direct flights between the United States and Bangalore, India - launching flights to and from San Francisco. Both cities are tech hubs.

United also plans to add new daily service between Chicago and New Delhi.

United will also introduce flights between Washington Dulles and Accra, Ghana, and Lagos, Nigeria, and new direct flights between Newark and Johannesburg. It will also start direct flights between Chicago and Kona, Hawaii, and Newark/New York and Maui.

United needs government approval for the new international routes. All the new flights are set to start in 2021, with the exception of the Chicago-New Delhi flights that will begin in December.

In late July, India agreed to allow US air carriers to resume flights after coming under criticism from the US Transportation Department.