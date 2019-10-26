United wants to create four-way LatAm partnership with Azul: executive

United Airlines wants to include Brazil's Azul SA in its planned tie-up with Copa Holdings and Colombia's Avianca Holdings to create a four-way partnership in Latin America, Chief Operating Officer Andrew Nocella told journalists on Friday.

United Airlines first new livery Boeing 737-800 sits at a gate O&apos;Hare International Airport in
FILE PHOTO: United Airlines first new livery Boeing 737-800 sits at a gate after arriving at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., June 5, 2019. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

"Working together gives us a shot at being No. 1 in Latin America. We need partners to do it," Nocella said.

Nocella's comments follow surprise news this month of a US$1.9 billion investment by Delta Air Lines in LATAM Airlines Group , firing up competition in South America.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski, Editing by Franklin Paul)

Source: Reuters

