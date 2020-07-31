United warns pilots more furloughs may be needed than forecast, memo shows

United Airlines has told its pilots it may need to furlough more than originally planned this year and next due to the impact of a recent increase in COVID-19 cases on its business, a memo reviewed by Reuters showed.

CHICAGO: United Airlines has told its pilots it may need to furlough more than originally planned this year and next due to the impact of a recent increase in COVID-19 cases on its business, a memo reviewed by Reuters showed.

Chicago-based United had previously said it would furlough 2,250 pilots between Oct. 1 and the end of 2020 and another 1,650 in 2021, depending on demand. Now that number, roughly a third of its pilots, could increase, it said in the memo, which United confirmed was sent on Thursday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

United did not provide additional comment.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Chris Reese)