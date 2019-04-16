UnitedHealth beats first-quarter profit estimates, raises 2019 forecast

U.S. health insurer UnitedHealth Group Inc on Tuesday reported a 22.2 percent rise in first-quarter profit, driven by strength in its main insurance business and Optum unit, which includes its pharmacy benefit management business.

The largest U.S. health insurer raised its full year adjusted earnings forecast to between US$14.50 and US$14.75 per share from its prior view of US$14.40 to US$14.70.

The company's Optum unit, which includes its pharmacy benefit management business, brought in sales of US$26.36 billion in the quarter, a jump of nearly 12 percent from a year earlier.

Net earnings attributable to shareholders rose 22.2 percent to US$3.47 billion, or US$3.56 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31.

UnitedHealth reported adjusted earnings of US$3.73 per share, beating estimates of US$3.60 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total revenue rose 9.3 percent to US$60.31 billion, ahead of estimates of US$59.7 billion.

