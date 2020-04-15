UnitedHealth beats quarterly profit on strength across businesses

UnitedHealth Group Inc reported a 2.5per cent fall in first-quarter profit on Wednesday, hurt by higher medical costs.

REUTERS: UnitedHealth Group Inc , the largest U.S. health insurer, on Wednesday beat quarterly profit expectations, boosted by strength across its businesses, and maintained its 2020 outlook while it continues to assess the impact of COVID-19.

Shares of the company were up 2.6per cent at US$277.50 before the opening bell.

The company, the first health insurer to report results this earnings season, said it continues to expect adjusted net earnings of US$16.25 to US$16.55 per share for the year, the mid-point of which is above analysts' estimate of US$16.22, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

UnitedHealth also said Andrew Witty, president of the company and chief executive officer of Optum, which manages drug benefits and offers healthcare data analytics service, is taking a leave of absence to work with the World Health Organization for COVID-19 vaccine development.

The coronavirus outbreak, which caused over 20,000 deaths in the United States, has left millions of Americans jobless and triggered fears of a nation-wide economic meltdown.

For the quarter ended March 31, the company reported medical loss ratio - the percentage of premiums paid out for medical services - of 81.0per cent, a decrease of 1per cent from a year earlier, primarily due to the return of the health insurance tax.

It beat analysts' estimates of 81.57per cent.

The company reported adjusted earnings of US$3.72 per share, beating estimates of US$3.63.

Net earnings attributable to shareholders fell to US$3.38 billion, or US$3.52 per share, in the first quarter, from US$3.47 billion, or US$3.56 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 6.8per cent to US$64.42 billion, beating Street estimates of US$64.32 billion.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla and Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)