UnitedHealth fourth-quarter profit beats on Optum strength

UnitedHealth Group Inc , the largest U.S. health insurer, reported a 16 percent drop in quarterly profit on Tuesday due to higher operating costs and a provision for income tax.

REUTERS: UnitedHealth Group Inc , the largest U.S. health insurer, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday, mainly helped by growth in its services business.

Revenue from Optum, which includes the company's pharmacy benefits management business, grew 13 percent to US$27.56 billion in the fourth quarter, while revenue from its mainstay insurance business grew 11.1 percent to US$46.23 billion.

Advertisement

The company's Optum business is expected to face competition from rivals Cigna and Aetna after the two health insurers entered into separate deals with large benefit managers.

Net earnings attributable to shareholders fell 16 percent to US$3.04 billion, or US$3.10 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31.

Excluding items, the company earned US$3.28 per share. Total revenue rose about 12 percent to US$58.42 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of US$3.21 per share and revenue of US$58.01 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)