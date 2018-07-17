UnitedHealth quarterly profit rises 28 percent

UnitedHealth Group Inc , the largest U.S. health insurer, reported a rise of nearly 28 percent in quarterly profit on Tuesday, driven by growth across its businesses.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work at the post where UnitedHealth Group is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The company's net earnings attributable to shareholders rose to US$2.92 billion, or US$2.98 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from US$2.28 billion, or US$2.32 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to US$56.09 billion from US$50.05 billion.

(Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

