UnitedHealth to buy Change Healthcare for US$7.84 billion

UnitedHealth Group will buy Change Healthcare for US$7.84 billion to merge it with its health IT unit, the company said on Wednesday.

REUTERS: UnitedHealth Group will buy Change Healthcare for US$7.84 billion to merge it with its health IT unit, the company said on Wednesday.

UnitedHealth will pay US$25.75 per Change Healthcare stock, a premium of 41.2per cent to Tuesday's closing price.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)