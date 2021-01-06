UnitedHealth to buy Change Healthcare for US$7.84 billion

Business

UnitedHealth to buy Change Healthcare for US$7.84 billion

UnitedHealth Group will buy Change Healthcare for US$7.84 billion to merge it with its health IT unit, the company said on Wednesday.

The corporate logo of the UnitedHealth Group appears on the side of one of their office buildings i
The corporate logo of the UnitedHealth Group appears on the side of one of their office buildings in Santa Ana, California, U.S., April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Bookmark

REUTERS: UnitedHealth Group will buy Change Healthcare for US$7.84 billion to merge it with its health IT unit, the company said on Wednesday.

UnitedHealth will pay US$25.75 per Change Healthcare stock, a premium of 41.2per cent to Tuesday's closing price.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark