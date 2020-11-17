Universal, Cinemark agree on earlier home release for movies

Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures and Cinemark Holdings Inc have reached an agreement that allows the studio's films to be made available in U.S. homes as soon as three weeks after they debut in theaters, the companies said in a statement on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: The Comcast NBC logo is shown on a building in Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The deal is similar to one that Universal made earlier this year with AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, the world's largest theater chain.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

