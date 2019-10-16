Unizo says has not decided how to respond to Blackstone offer

TOKYO: Japanese hotel operator Unizo Holdings said on Wednesday it had not decided how to respond to a tender offer launched by private equity firm Blackstone Group and would consult with a special committee on how to proceed.

Blackstone said on Tuesday it would launch a tender offer for Unizo at 5,000 yen a share, doubling down on its US$1.6 billion offer after the proposal was rebuffed by the Japanese hotel chain.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Unizo said in a statement it had learned about the tender offer from a press release issued through PR Times but had not been contacted by Blackstone.

Shares of Unizo rose as high as 4,965 yen, up 5.6 per cent, in early trade in Tokyo on Wednesday.

