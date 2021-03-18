Unstoppable Volkswagen shares eye best week ever in EV frenzy

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Shares in Germany's Volkswagen were up on Thursday and on course for a fourth daily rise and their best week ever as investors cheered its plans to overtake Tesla in the electric car market.

The surge has lifted Volkswagen's market value above US$160 billion, luring institutional and retail investors globally and making the carmaker the biggest company of the DAX benchmark index ahead of software group SAP .

Volkswagen's main shares were up 4.6per cent by 0831 GMT and up 27per cent on the week.

The less liquid ordinary stock was up 9.3per cent and up 46.5per cent on the week in its best run since Volkswagen's short squeeze in 2008.

