UOB reports record earnings of S$3.39b for 2017

SINGAPORE: United Overseas Bank (UOB) reported record net earnings of S$3.39 billion for the full year of 2017, the bank said on Wednesday (Feb 14).



Total income rose 10 per cent to S$8.85 billion, up 9 per cent from 2016 – a growth that led by new highs in both net interest income and fee and commission income.

For the fourth quarter of 2017, UOB registered net earnings of S$855 million, 16 per cent higher than the fourth quarter of 2016 largely due to increase in net interest income, fee and commission income and net trading income, the bank said in a press release.



It added that compared with the third quarter of 2017, net earnings were down 3 per cent mainly due to higher operating expenses.

Mr Wee Ee Cheong, UOB’s Deputy Chairman and CEO, said: “We are pleased to have ended 2017 with record profits, as our core businesses drove both net interest income and fees to new highs.

“Despite headwinds in the last couple of years, particularly in the oil and gas sector, our balance sheet remains strong, with robust capitalisation and reserves buffer as well as ample liquidity.”

He added: “Coupled with our steady earnings growth momentum, we are able to reward our shareholders with an increase in core dividend to 80 cents per ordinary share, and a special dividend of 20 cents for 2017.

“With the improving outlook across the region, our customers are stepping up on their regional expansion plans and expect further growth in their personal wealth.”

