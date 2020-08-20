UOB to reopen remaining Singapore branches, resume full operations

SINGAPORE: United Overseas Bank (UOB) will resume full operations in all branches on Thursday (Aug 20), as the bank reopens its remaining branches.

The seven branches are: Bishan, Changi Airport, Coleman, Hougang, Marina Bay Financial Centre, Upper Bukit Timah and Hangout @ UOB.

“This concludes the final phase of UOB’s considered and careful safe reopening branch plan,” the bank said in a press release.

Banks were closed during Singapore’s “circuit-breaker” period in April to curb the spread of COVID-19, and progressively resumed services as measures were eased starting in June.

“Over the past two months since we began to gradually reopen our branches, traffic has steadily increased as customers come to speak with us for support on banking activities such as financial advisory and business needs,” said Mr Benny Chan, UOB’s head of channels, Group Channels and Digitalisation.

“In resuming full operation, our customers can visit their preferred branch.”

He also encouraged customers to use digital channels when possible, make appointments online and to tap on the SMS queue service to minimise the time spent outside their homes.

UOB will maintain its precautionary measures at all branches for the health and safety of employees and customers, it said.

Customers visiting the bank will be required to wear a mask, complete SafeEntry check-in and check-out, undergo temperature screening and make health and travel declarations before entering a branch.

“In addition to increasing the frequency of cleaning at all branches, automated teller machines (ATMs) and auto lobbies, the Bank has also applied a commercial grade self-disinfecting coating at high-touch areas including branch counters and meeting areas within its branches and at its ATMs,” UOB said.

All reopened branches will continue to prioritise the elderly and vulnerable customers during the first hour of banking operations, it added.

