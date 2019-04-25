UPS profit misses estimates on severe US winter

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

United Parcel Service Inc reported a 17.4 percent fall in first-quarter profit on Thursday, hurt by severe winter weather in the United States.

UPS's operating profit in its U.S. domestic business, its biggest, fell 12 percent to US$666 million in the first quarter ended March 31, as it included an US$80 million hit due to weather-related disruptions.

Net income fell to US$1.11 billion, or US$1.28 per share, in the quarter, from US$1.35 billion, or US$1.55 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding a reduction of 7 cents per share due to severe storms in the U.S. Northeast and Midwest and other items, UPS earned US$1.39 per share, missing analysts' average estimate of US$1.41, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue rose 0.3 percent to US$17.16 billion, but was below expectations of US$17.78 billion.

