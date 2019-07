UPS profit rises 13.5per cent powered by investments in its delivery system

United Parcel Service Inc reported a 13.5per cent rise in profit on Wednesday, benefiting from investments in its delivery system.

REUTERS: United Parcel Service Inc reported a 13.5per cent rise in profit on Wednesday, benefiting from investments in its delivery system.

Net income for the second quarter ended June 30 was US$1.69 billion, or US$1.94 per share, compared with US$1.49 billion, or US$1.71 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 3.4per cent to US$18.05 billion.

(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)