UPS quarterly profit beats as pandemic spurs home deliveries

REUTERS: United Parcel Service Inc beat profit expectations on Wednesday, helped by a surge in home deliveries due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Average daily volumes in the United States rose 13.8per cent on continued strength in residential demand, the company said.

"Our results were fueled by continued strong outbound demand from Asia and growth from small and medium-sized businesses," Chief Executive Officer Carol Tomé said in a statement.

Last month, the company said it would hire more than 100,000 workers for the winter holiday season, which retailers are stretching out to avoid overwhelming a delivery network already taxed by pandemic-fueled online shopping.

Net income rose to about US$2 billion, or US$2.24 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with US$1.75 billion, or US$2.01 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, UPS earned US$2.28 per share, beating analysts' average estimate of US$1.90 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue rose to US$21.24 billion from US$18.32 billion in the same period a year ago.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru and Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Arun Koyyur)