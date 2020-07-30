UPS quarterly revenue rises 13.4per cent on pandemic-led demand

United Parcel Service Inc on Thursday reported a 13.4per cent rise in quarterly revenue, as the COVID-19 pandemic led to a surge in residential volumes and healthcare shipments.

Atlanta-based UPS reported a net income of US$1.77 billion, or US$2.03 per share, in the quarter ended June 30, compared with US$1.69 billion, or US$1.94 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to US$20.46 billion from US$18.05 billion.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru and Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)