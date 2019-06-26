UPS will not join FedEx lawsuit against US government

Parcel delivery company United Parcel Service Inc said on Tuesday it would not join rival FedEx Corp's lawsuit against the U.S. government.

REUTERS: Parcel delivery company United Parcel Service Inc said on Tuesday it would not join rival FedEx Corp's lawsuit against the U.S. government.

UPS said it would continue to follow government directives across the markets where it operates.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The announcement comes a day after FedEx sued the government, saying the company should not be held liable if it inadvertently shipped products that violated President Donald Trump's ban on exports to some Chinese companies.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)