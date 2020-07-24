Urgent need for EU countries to diversify 5G suppliers, EU Commission says

EU countries must take urgent action to diversify their 5G suppliers, the European Commission said on Friday, amid U.S. pressure on Europe to follow Britain and ban China's Huawei from its 5G network.

"Progress is urgently needed to mitigate the risk of dependency on high-risk suppliers, also with a view to reducing dependencies at (European) Union level," the EU executive said.

The Commission was reporting on the progress made by the 27 EU countries in complying with the tough line agreed in November last year to vet 5G suppliers.

