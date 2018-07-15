US, China understand importance of aerospace to their economies: Boeing CEO

Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg said on Sunday both the U.S. and Chinese governments understood the importance of aerospace to their economies, despite mounting trade tensions between the two countries.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the Farnborough Airshow, Muilenburg said the two trading powers had shared interests as China needed the air transport capacity and the United States relied on the sector for thousands of valuable export jobs.

“Aerospace thrives on global trade, free and open trade," Muilenburg said.

While Boeing is "concerned" about ongoing trade tensions across the world, it has not yet seen a material impact on its business, he added.

