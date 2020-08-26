US 'dismayed' by HSBC's reported actions over Hong Kong accounts: statement

Business

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday said the United States was "dismayed" by British bank HSBC's reported actions toward certain Hong Kong-related accounts, including those linked to pro-democracy publisher Next Media, and said China was "bullying" the United Kingdom.

FILE PHOTO: HSBC logo is seen on a branch bank in the financial district in New York
FILE PHOTO: HSBC logo is seen in the financial district in New York, U.S., August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Pompeo, in a statement, cited reports of Hong Kong-based executives at Next Media being unable from accessing their HSBC bank accounts and said the bank was "maintaining accounts for individuals who have been sanctioned for denying freedom for Hong Kongers, while shutting accounts for those seeking freedom."

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; editing by Jason Neely)

Source: Reuters

