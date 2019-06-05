US' Mnuchin to meet with Chinese central banker at G20 finance gathering

WASHINGTON: US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will meet with People's Bank of China Governor Yi Gang at the G20 finance leaders meeting this weekend in Japan, a Treasury spokesman said on Tuesday (Jun 4).

The planned bilateral meeting marks the first face-to-face discussion between two key members of the US and Chinese trade negotiating teams since talks between the two countries broke down nearly a month ago.

The Treasury did not offer any other details about the meeting, which was listed along with nine other bilateral meetings planned by Mnuchin on the sidelines the G20 meeting in Fukuoka, including Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi and German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz.

