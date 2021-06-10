US, Taiwan officials discuss trade, plan meeting 'in coming weeks' -USTR

United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai discussed trade and investment issues with Taiwan minister John Deng on Thursday and agreed to convene a meeting of the Trade And Investment Framework Agreement Council "in coming weeks," Tai's office said in a statement.

FILE PHOTO: Katherine C. Tai testifies before Senate Finance Committee in Washington
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai testifies before the Senate Finance Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 12, 2021. Pete Marovich/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

(Reporting by Susan Heavey and David Lawder)

Source: Reuters

