US, UK charging Russian national over hacking, bank fraud - Justice Department

WASHINGTON: The United States and Britain will announce charges on Thursday morning against a Russian national over allegations of computer hacking and bank fraud schemes, according to a U.S. Justice Department announcement.

Law enforcement officials from the Justice and State Departments as well as the UK National Crime Agency will at 10 a.m. (1500 GMT) announce "charges against a Russian national allegedly responsible for two of the worst computer hacking and bank fraud schemes of the past decade," according to the announcement.

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Susan Heavey; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)