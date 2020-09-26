US, UK sign agreement on artificial intelligence

REUTERS: The Trump administration announced on Friday that the United States and the United Kingdom had signed a new agreement to cooperate on research and development of artificial intelligence.

"This historic agreement demonstrates the shared commitment of our two nations to drive technological breakthroughs in Artificial Intelligence that will strengthen our collective economic prosperity and national security far into the future," a White House statement said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Tom Brown)